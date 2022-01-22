The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) Insider Susannah Nicklin Buys 698 Shares of Stock

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) insider Susannah Nicklin purchased 698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 285 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £1,989.30 ($2,714.29).

LON NAIT opened at GBX 280 ($3.82) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 283.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.33. The North American Income Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 225.40 ($3.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 294 ($4.01). The stock has a market cap of £394.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from The North American Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The North American Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

