The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Receives GBX 137 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 137 ($1.87).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RTN shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.71) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.18) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of RTN opened at GBX 101.20 ($1.38) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £774.23 million and a P/E ratio of 21.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 104.23. The Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 140 ($1.91).

In related news, insider Ken Hanna purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £84,000 ($114,613.18).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

