The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,650,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,241,333,000 after buying an additional 123,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,166,000 after buying an additional 141,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,874,000 after buying an additional 242,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,085,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,944,000 after buying an additional 95,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $607,206,000 after buying an additional 96,716 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $162.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $169.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

