Thomas Ciulla Sells 9,050 Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) insider Thomas Ciulla sold 9,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $19,276.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.89 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $112.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.80.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 161.73% and a negative net margin of 652.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

CLSD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

