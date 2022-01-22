Thomas Ciulla Sells 9,050 Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) insider Thomas Ciulla sold 9,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $19,276.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.89 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $112.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.80.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 161.73% and a negative net margin of 652.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
CLSD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.
About Clearside Biomedical
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.
See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.