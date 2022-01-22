Thomas Gad Sells 8,000 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $92,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, Thomas Gad sold 44,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $725,120.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Gad sold 22,437 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $385,018.92.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $853,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $77,320.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $99,280.00.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a market cap of $446.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.11. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $50.70.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.