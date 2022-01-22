Tobam Buys 397 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 91.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after purchasing an additional 406,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,769,099,000 after purchasing an additional 631,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,142,000 after purchasing an additional 380,015 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,068,000 after purchasing an additional 84,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,382 shares of company stock worth $1,720,531. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $200.96 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.60 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.