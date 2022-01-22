Tobam Has $126,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

