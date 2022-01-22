Tobam Has $99,000 Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Tobam raised its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 98.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.4% during the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.86.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $326.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $328.18 and a 200-day moving average of $289.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $152.14 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

