Tobam Raises Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Tobam raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 20,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

BR opened at $156.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.62. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.91 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.