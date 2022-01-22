Todd R. Morgenfeld Sells 67,598 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $2,154,348.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.31. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 104.9% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 179.1% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,375 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Pinterest by 245.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 46,227 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Pinterest by 35.0% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter worth $5,829,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.