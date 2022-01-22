Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in December

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 490,500 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 621,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $15.52.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TORXF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.