Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by 56.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $14.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

