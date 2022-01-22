TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Shares Gap Down to $58.39

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.39, but opened at $57.18. TotalEnergies shares last traded at $57.03, with a volume of 6,050 shares changing hands.

TTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($57.95) to €52.00 ($59.09) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.89.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $54.73 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,365,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $14,973,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,696,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,363,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,681,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

