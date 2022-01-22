Tourist Token Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Tourist Token has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Tourist Token has a market capitalization of $21,212.07 and $126.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tourist Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00051030 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,406.09 or 0.06830368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00057801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,811.37 or 0.98821766 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003290 BTC.

About Tourist Token

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io . Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tourist Token Coin Trading

