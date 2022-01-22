TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TCAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 285 ($3.89) to GBX 260 ($3.55) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.87) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.87) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 249.20 ($3.40).

Shares of TP ICAP Group stock opened at GBX 146.90 ($2.00) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 144.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 165.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10. TP ICAP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 123.42 ($1.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 263.05 ($3.59). The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

