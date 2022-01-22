Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.54 Per Share

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $8.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.49. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $209.11 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $139.11 and a 12-month high of $239.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.24 and a 200 day moving average of $208.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

