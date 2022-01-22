Tranchess Price Reaches $1.14 on Exchanges (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, Tranchess has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for $1.14 or 0.00003119 BTC on major exchanges. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $66.36 million and approximately $30.90 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,414.77 or 1.00040911 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00093346 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00027325 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00043396 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.32 or 0.00451419 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,445,418 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.