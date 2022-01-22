TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells $7,253,855.00 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total value of $7,253,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total value of $6,574,780.00.

TDG opened at $616.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $619.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $626.49. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $517.37 and a 52 week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDG. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

