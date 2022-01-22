Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $171.00 and last traded at $165.38, with a volume of 12588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.07.

The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.33. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

