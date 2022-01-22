Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $170.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.40.

TRV stock opened at $162.61 on Friday. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $169.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 26.4% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $3,701,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 907.3% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

