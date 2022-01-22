Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,415 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 25,484 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 385.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 46,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,481,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $68,676,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.98 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -141.54%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.