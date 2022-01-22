Trollcoin Price Down 20.3% Over Last Week (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 54.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $204,974.94 and $1,621.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,657.56 or 1.00233483 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00082693 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00021323 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00032677 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.71 or 0.00418515 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

