TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Shares Down 2.6%

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) was down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.84 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 673 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 161,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TrueBlue currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

The firm has a market cap of $952.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average is $27.58.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $577.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.85 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,366,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,742,000 after buying an additional 233,643 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,764,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,784,000 after buying an additional 15,882 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 228,524 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,138,000 after purchasing an additional 953,460 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,396,000 after purchasing an additional 29,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Company Profile (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

