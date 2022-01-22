TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) Trading Down 0.8%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.88 and last traded at $28.88. 113 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.10.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.