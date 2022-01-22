Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) EVP Joseph M. Thompson Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Truist Financial stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,677,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,976,104,000 after acquiring an additional 715,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,136,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,448,602,000 after acquiring an additional 192,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,033,236,000 after acquiring an additional 494,547 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,553,000 after acquiring an additional 61,881 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

