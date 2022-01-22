Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) EVP Joseph M. Thompson Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Truist Financial stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $68.95.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,677,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,976,104,000 after acquiring an additional 715,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,136,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,448,602,000 after acquiring an additional 192,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,033,236,000 after acquiring an additional 494,547 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,553,000 after acquiring an additional 61,881 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.
