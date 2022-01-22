Truist Financial Corp Acquires 19,263 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,263 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in American Well were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in American Well in the 2nd quarter worth about $621,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in American Well during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in American Well by 228.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 72,146 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the second quarter worth $5,443,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the second quarter worth $662,000. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $1,701,533.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $48,043.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 523,445 shares of company stock worth $3,256,998. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMWL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Well has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.47.

Shares of AMWL opened at $4.08 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.37 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

American Well Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

