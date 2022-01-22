Truist Financial Corp Buys 2,829 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCII opened at $41.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average of $53.49. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

RCII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

