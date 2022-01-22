Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 120.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APTS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 270,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 14,102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 151,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $898.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $19.27.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 2.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.