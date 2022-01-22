Truist Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 26,000 Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Zymeworks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 8.6% during the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 2.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,346,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,210,000 after buying an additional 54,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,441,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

In related news, insider Neil Josephson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62. The company has a market cap of $521.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Zymeworks from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.