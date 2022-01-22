Truist Financial Corp Sells 371 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 98.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,702,000 after acquiring an additional 40,771 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 261.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after buying an additional 13,466 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical stock opened at $210.54 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.39 and a 52-week high of $282.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.