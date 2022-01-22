Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $77.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $63.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.93.

Shares of TFC opened at $61.47 on Wednesday. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

