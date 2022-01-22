Truist Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) – Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HYFM. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $18.96 on Thursday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $95.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.29.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $123.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $752,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 74.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 236.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

