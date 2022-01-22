Truist Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rapid7 in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst J. Fishbein now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($1.98) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.05).

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RPD. Barclays cut their price target on Rapid7 from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.64.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $91.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $72.02 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.98.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $6,277,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,316 shares of company stock worth $8,954,282. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,384,000 after buying an additional 265,972 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,996,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,374,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,417 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,231,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,504,000 after purchasing an additional 72,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,224,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,372,000 after purchasing an additional 68,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

