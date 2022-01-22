Truist Financial Trims HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Target Price to $95.00

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for HCI Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded HCI Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCI Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

HCI stock opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $691.33 million, a PE ratio of 108.77 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.89. HCI Group has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $139.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.39 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 1.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCI. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,811,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,920,000. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,683,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 78.9% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after buying an additional 48,425 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 97.1% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after buying an additional 46,332 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

