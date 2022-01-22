Truist Financial Upgrades NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) to “Buy”

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was upgraded by research analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $125.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 86.07% from the stock’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $67.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.81 and a beta of 0.89.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NovoCure will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 46,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in NovoCure by 345.4% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 10,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,615,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $721,906,000 after buying an additional 245,463 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in NovoCure by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 433,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,531,000 after buying an additional 206,517 shares during the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

