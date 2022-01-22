Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 42,288 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 722,978 shares.The stock last traded at $3.47 and had previously closed at $3.55.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TKC. VTB Capital cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (NYSE:TKC)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.