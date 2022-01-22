Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stake Increased by Maytus Capital Management LLC

Maytus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 64.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for 5.6% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $16,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Twilio by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,908,515,000 after acquiring an additional 266,826 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Twilio by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,128,000 after acquiring an additional 284,171 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after acquiring an additional 920,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Twilio by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,055 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWLO. Mizuho decreased their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.67.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $462,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $208,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,729 shares of company stock valued at $17,203,997. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TWLO traded down $9.43 on Friday, hitting $192.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,124,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,237. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.48 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.07. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

