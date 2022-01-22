Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Lowered to $350.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Cowen from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 82.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Twilio from $392.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.67.

Twilio stock opened at $192.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio has a one year low of $191.48 and a one year high of $457.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.07.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Twilio’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $462,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,729 shares of company stock valued at $17,203,997 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 21.5% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,742,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.3% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 345.6% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,876,000 after buying an additional 1,404,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.7% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

