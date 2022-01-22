Ubex (UBEX) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. Ubex has a market cap of $521,371.00 and $254,028.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013302 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.88 or 0.00289500 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000104 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

