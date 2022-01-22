UBS Group Begins Coverage on Masco (NYSE:MAS)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Masco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.67.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE MAS opened at $64.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. Masco has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Masco will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,448,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,412,280 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 551.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Masco by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.