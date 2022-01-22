UBS Group Reiterates “€112.00” Price Target for Vinci (EPA:DG)

UBS Group set a €112.00 ($127.27) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($111.93) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($123.86) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($122.73) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($128.41) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €107.69 ($122.37).

EPA DG opened at €98.30 ($111.70) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €91.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €90.77. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($79.02) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($100.91).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

