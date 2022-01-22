UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Coverage Initiated at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of UMH Properties from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.30.

NYSE UMH opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.92%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 16.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the third quarter valued at $3,161,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 11.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 63,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 142,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 59.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

