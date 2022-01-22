Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) Trading 27.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Unicly Genesis Collection has a market capitalization of $61,520.76 and approximately $533.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.0615 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly Genesis Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00052155 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,395.84 or 0.06848682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00058333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,102.24 or 1.00342467 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Genesis Collection

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly Genesis Collection should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unicly Genesis Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Genesis Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Genesis Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.