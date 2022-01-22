UniCrypt (UNCX) One Day Volume Tops $1.46 Million

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One UniCrypt coin can now be bought for approximately $469.81 or 0.01358750 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UniCrypt has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. UniCrypt has a total market capitalization of $12.91 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008495 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.44 or 0.00270234 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00016166 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006658 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000867 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001787 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007675 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002288 BTC.

About UniCrypt

UniCrypt (CRYPTO:UNCX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 27,476 coins. UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network . The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425 . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling UniCrypt

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniCrypt directly using US dollars.

