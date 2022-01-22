Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:UNP traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.33. 4,932,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,328. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $256.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 304,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $70,030,000 after purchasing an additional 137,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.32.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

