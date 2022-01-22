United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Raymond James

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on UAL. Cowen increased their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna raised United Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised United Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners raised United Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average is $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.00) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post -14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Airlines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $530,531,000 after purchasing an additional 291,542 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after purchasing an additional 831,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,834,000 after purchasing an additional 104,173 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in United Airlines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,762,000 after purchasing an additional 215,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

