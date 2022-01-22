UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $6.28 Per Share (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn expects that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings of $6.28 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.54 EPS.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.04.

NYSE:UNH opened at $461.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,335,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.