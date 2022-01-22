UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $510.00 at BMO Capital Markets

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $499.04.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $461.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $434.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $509.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $470.37 and a 200 day moving average of $438.22.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

