Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

UNIT opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 80.81 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 400.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Uniti Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,290,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,680,000 after purchasing an additional 813,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,380,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,685,000 after acquiring an additional 455,658 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,930,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,100,000 after acquiring an additional 187,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,064,000 after acquiring an additional 351,034 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 31.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,913,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,148 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

