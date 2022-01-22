Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 410,400 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 352,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
UVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 7.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 6.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $269.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. This is a boost from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.
About Universal Insurance
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.
